Mecca prepares for Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the hajj pilgrimage, at the holy city of Mecca, KSA (File image). Source: AP

This year, around a million Muslim pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia and from around the world will perform the hajj after years of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hajj is the fifth of the fundamental Muslim practices and institutions known as the Five Pillars of Islam and is a demonstration of the solidarity of the Muslim people, and their submission to God.

This year, it begins in the evening of  Thursday, July 7th and ends in the evening of Tuesday 12th.

In 2021, the hajj was limited to 60,000 vaccinated citizens and residents inside the kingdom in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali Alej, an American Muslim with Bosnian roots, is relieved that he can now be among those taking part in this year's pilgrimage.
Troops at the Saudi Special Forces camp near Mecca prepare for the Hajj pilgrimage. Source: AAP

However, authorities have said only one million people can join the 2022 season, less than half of pre-pandemic levels, and access is restricted to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and do not suffer from chronic diseases.

Over the years, the kingdom has spent billions of dollars on making one of the world's biggest religious gatherings more secure.

Hajj is a major source of income for the government from worshippers’ lodging, transport, fees and gifts.

Saudi police at a security centre are on alert for any unexpected security concerns.

Police are also there to stop anyone without a Hajj permit from going to Mecca during this time.

Thousands of Saudi special forces participated in a military drill on Sunday night in the Mount Arafat region ahead of the pilgrimage.

Captain Nasser al-Ghamdi says they take the responsibility of taking care of the pilgrims very seriously.

An economic reform plan of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to increase umrah and hajj capacity to 30 million pilgrims annually.

 

Listen to the report in Bangla by clicking on the audio player inside the picture at the top of the page.

