Tamanna Monem awarded as the Female Defence Leader 2021

২০২১ সালের ফিমেল ডিফেন্স লিডার অ্যাওয়ার্ড লাভ করলেন ইন্টারন্যাশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট স্পেশালিস্ট তামান্না মোনেম।

Tamanna Monem has been awarded as the Female Defence Leader 2021.

Tamanna Monem has been awarded as the Female Defence Leader 2021. This award is an acknowledgement of her authentic, innovative and inclusive leadership. Over the past few years Tamanna has successfully driven industry strategy and initiatives including leading defence strategy, defence summits, and helping SMEs to get defence mentoring and supply chain opportunities.

Defence Connect’s Australian Defence Industry Award is a peak platform that recognises the comprehensive role of the defence industry as a fundamental input to Australia’s capability.

This esteemed awards program celebrates the achievements and excellence of the industry’s most successful professionals and businesses.

Previously, Tamanna has received the Rising Star award and Professional of the Year award for her contributions to help empowering SMEs for defence and her contribution to shaping India Australia trade relationship.  

Tamanna is leading strategy and partnerships at the Queensland AI Hub. She is a board member of Australian AI Collective. Tamanna is Women in Business Qld Chair and National Advisor for Export and Investment at AIBC.
