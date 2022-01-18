Tamanna Monem awarded as the Female Defence Leader 2021

Defence Connect’s Australian Defence Industry Award is a peak platform that recognises the comprehensive role of the defence industry as a fundamental input to Australia’s capability.





This esteemed awards program celebrates the achievements and excellence of the industry’s most successful professionals and businesses.





Previously, Tamanna has received the Rising Star award and Professional of the Year award for her contributions to help empowering SMEs for defence and her contribution to shaping India Australia trade relationship.





Tamanna is leading strategy and partnerships at the Queensland AI Hub. She is a board member of Australian AI Collective. Tamanna is Women in Business Qld Chair and National Advisor for Export and Investment at AIBC. Tamanna Monem has been awarded as the Female Defence Leader 2021. Source: Tamanna Monem Listen to the podcast in Bangla by clicking on the audio player inside the picture at the top of the page.



