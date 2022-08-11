What are the opportunities for Bangla-speakers to join the Australian Defence Force?

The Commonwealth Goverment recently announced a long-term plan to expand the ADF personnel by 30 per cent to 100,000 by 2040.





The announcement has sparked interest among the Bangla-speaking community to join the ADF.





Maksudul Haque Shakeb, a Bangla-speaking member of the ADF, spoke to SBS Bangla about the opportunities that await, and answered questions regarding dual citizenship and permanent residency.





He said, “The ADF always encourages multilingual speakers to join the force.”





“If you know another language (other than English), defence can use your skill as an interpreter if necessary. So those who know Bangla, that’s a plus point for them.”





He recommended those interested to visit the ADF website .



CPL Maksudul Haque Shakeb Shakeb was a member of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps, or BNCC, during his time stay in Bangladesh before coming to Australia. He also tried to join the commissioned rank of the army in Bangladesh and failed on the fourth day of the inter-service selection board’s final examination.





His desire to work in defence was fulfilled after his arrival in Australia.





Shakeb joined the ADF in June 2012, initially serving the army and now serving in the Australian Air Force.





“Defence as a profession is definitely challenging,” he said, adding that it has a few more advantages than other civilian jobs.





Discussing the age limit for joining the ADF, Shakeb added, “Whether you are 30 or 40 years old, you have to pass a fitness test and you have to be physically fit enough.”



