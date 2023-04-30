The Bosnian language is our home, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is our homeland. You and I have no right to give them up.
Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia
Having been dealing with the methodology of teaching the Bosnian language for a long time, in her original way, teacher Isanović introduced a puppet into the teaching of the Bosnian language. She promotes Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnian language in her methodological manuals, as well as in her book of stories, as well as in her works of art. She has been living in Sweden since 2016.
