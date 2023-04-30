Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Having been dealing with the methodology of teaching the Bosnian language for a long time, in her original way, teacher Isanović introduced a puppet into the teaching of the Bosnian language. She promotes Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosnian language in her methodological manuals, as well as in her book of stories, as well as in her works of art. She has been living in Sweden since 2016.

Amela isanovic i lutak Dino.jpg

The Bosnian language is our home, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is our homeland. You and I have no right to give them up.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS

Hafiz Ensar Ćutahija, Bosanski Islamski Centar Queensland (2).jpg

The Eid message in Australia was sent by Hafiz Ansar Ćutahija