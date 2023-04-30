Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul
australian visa in between two british passport pages Source: iStockphoto / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Migration has begun a series of public hearings aimed at reshaping Australia's migration system and making it more efficient for Australian society. The board seeks to address the growing shortage of skilled labor across the economy. Experts suggest that young, skilled migrant professionals are the answer for the future.
