Australians of the Year 2023

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023'ün Yerel Kahramanı Amar Singh, Başbakan Anthony Albanese, Yılın Avustralyalısı Taryn Brumfitt ve Yılın Kıdemli Avustralyalısı Tom Calma, ödül töreninde birlikte poz verdi. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

The Australian of the Year 2023 award recognizes people from all walks of life who exemplify what it means to be Australian. A woman who is changing the way people around the world see and value their bodies; an indigenous elder who dedicated his life to social justice and human rights; a footballer who inspires others to bravely create their own future and a man who helps all people in need have been named Australians of the Year 2023.

