The Bosnian community in Melbourne celebrated Australia Day
For the second year in a row, the very active organization "Woman to Woman" from St Albans is celebrating Australia's biggest national holiday with a picnic and a suitable and rich cultural and artistic program. Judging by the mood of those present and the general festive and emotional atmosphere, the event will become a tradition. This time proudly Wurundjeri man Denis Ross participate in the event and performed a Smoking ceremony talking about Aboriginal and family history.
