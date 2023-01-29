The Bosnian community in Melbourne celebrated Australia Day

AD Djeca (2).jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

For the second year in a row, the very active organization "Woman to Woman" from St Albans is celebrating Australia's biggest national holiday with a picnic and a suitable and rich cultural and artistic program. Judging by the mood of those present and the general festive and emotional atmosphere, the event will become a tradition. This time proudly Wurundjeri man Denis Ross participate in the event and performed a Smoking ceremony talking about Aboriginal and family history.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS