Is that little tingle in your hand worth calling an ambulance for?
Closeup shot of a mixed race woman in casual wear holding her arm while suffering pain and sitting on her sofa in the lounge at home. One unrecognizable female struggling with an injury and arthritis Source: iStockphoto / PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto
According to a new report, which surveyed over 100,000 people in Australia, there has been a significant decline in awareness of heart attack symptoms, with one in five adults unable to name any symptoms of a heart attack and just over half citing chest pain as a sign. The most important thing is to recognize the symptoms and get to the hospital on time.
