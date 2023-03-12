Women's Day in Melbourne marked by the Resonant Heart concert
The Resonant Heart concert, organized by women and for women, and designed by Nela Trifković, brought pure artistic expression, evoking warm and strong emotion through the polyphony of language, different musical genres, dance, poetry, and shadow theater. The packed hall of the Primrose Poterr Melbourne Recital Center resounded with the sounds of sitar, cannon, flute, naja, and the most beautiful instrument - the human voice, combining original compositions with traditional music from Iran, Bosnia, India, and Sudan.
