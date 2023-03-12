Women's Day in Melbourne marked by the Resonant Heart concert

Resonant heart (2).jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Resonant Heart concert, organized by women and for women, and designed by Nela Trifković, brought pure artistic expression, evoking warm and strong emotion through the polyphony of language, different musical genres, dance, poetry, and shadow theater. The packed hall of the Primrose Poterr Melbourne Recital Center resounded with the sounds of sitar, cannon, flute, naja, and the most beautiful instrument - the human voice, combining original compositions with traditional music from Iran, Bosnia, India, and Sudan.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS