Dr Eli Tauber - the guardian of the history of the Jews of Bosnia and Herzegovina
The consultant for culture and religion of the Jewish community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the president of the Sarajevo Haggadah association, talk about the famous "Sarajevo Haggadah" - a precious treasure of BH cultural heritage, the phenomenon of saving Jews in World War II, about Zejneba Hardaga, the first Muslim woman to wear the Medal of the Righteous, about on the Pesach holiday... Dr. Eli Tauber is a prominent figure in the public life of BiH, a writer, journalist, lecturer, and historian who wants to convey a picture of the life of the Jewish people in BiH, often emphasizing the example of good-neighborly relations between the Jewish and Muslim communities during centuries of coexistence in Bosnia.
