The long road to Constitutional recognition of First Nations people

People Gather To Hold Vigil For Cassius Turvey In Perth

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: The Aboriginal flag is held on October 31, 2022 in Perth, Australia. Cassius Turvey, 15, died in a Perth hospital last Sunday after he was violently assaulted in Middle Swan. Turvey was walking in the area with friends when he was assaulted. His death has triggered a wave of outrage across Australia, with many vigils and memorials taking place in several cities demanding justice. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images) Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

For 122 years Australia's founding document has not recognized Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. The path toward Constitutional recognition has spanned generations, parliaments, and political divides.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS