First National Cabinet meeting under Anthony Albanese
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, South Australi Peter Malinauskas, Queenslands Annastacia Palaszczuk, NSW Premier Domi Anthony Albanese, Source: AAP
The first meeting of the National Cabinet in the presence of the premiers of the federal states, the chief ministers of the Territories and the Prime Minister of Australia, Mr. Albanese, was held in a "good mood". Topics included health funding for states, as well as health network reform, immigration - backlog in visa applications and lack of skilled workers, as well as faster implementation of indigenous peoples' Uluru Statement.
