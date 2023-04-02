Latitude Financial hacked on a massive scale

The worrying trend of hacking attacks on leading Australian companies continues. The personal data of about 14 million of its customers in Australia and New Zealand has been compromised from Latitude Financial's database. Almost 8 million driver's license numbers were also stolen, including 53,000 passport numbers.

