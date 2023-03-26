In memoriam: Nehrudin Džambegović, spiritus movens of the BH community in Australia
The BH community in Australia was saddened by the news of the death of its leading member - Nehrudin Nehro Džambegović, who was the founder of many associations and clubs. He participated in the founding of the Bosnian school in Victoria, a Bosnian-language radio and TV station, initiated the establishment and construction of the embassy in Canberra, shot two short films, and was the convener of Bosnian radio 3ZZZ... these are just some of the details of his rich biography.
