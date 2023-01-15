State premiers call for Medicare overhaul
Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / TRACEY NEARMY/AAPIMAGE
Medicare reform should be the top topic at the upcoming national cabinet meeting on February 1. The initiative to overhaul Australia's health system came from NJW and Victoria premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews who are calling on the federal government to ensure greater access to free GPs and Medicare rebates.
Share