State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne, Saturday, June, 25, 2016.

Medicare reform should be the top topic at the upcoming national cabinet meeting on February 1. The initiative to overhaul Australia's health system came from NJW and Victoria premiers Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews who are calling on the federal government to ensure greater access to free GPs and Medicare rebates.

