SBS Bosnian

Extraordinary people of the BH community in Australia - Professor Dr. Munib Karavdić

SBS Bosnian

Munib Karavdic (2).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At the end of last year, Dr. Karavdić became a member of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on this great occasion, he was a guest in our program today. Doctor Munib Karavdić is the executive director of WAVE Design Consulting and an associate professor of design and innovation at the University of NSW in Sydney.

Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Doctor Karavdić is also a pioneer in e-commerce research, a recognized digital strategist who helps companies rethink their business model and recognize their potential.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'I want to make people happy' - Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side

Bosnian.jpg

News for January 1, 2023

Amira Medunjanin u Melbourneu (2).jpg

Amira Medunjanin in Melbourne - "We sang what our hearts knew"