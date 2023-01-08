Extraordinary people of the BH community in Australia - Professor Dr. Munib Karavdić

Doctor Karavdić is also a pioneer in e-commerce research, a recognized digital strategist who helps companies rethink their business model and recognize their potential.
Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At the end of last year, Dr. Karavdić became a member of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on this great occasion, he was a guest in our program today. Doctor Munib Karavdić is the executive director of WAVE Design Consulting and an associate professor of design and innovation at the University of NSW in Sydney.
Published 8 January 2023 at 6:15pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share