Jasmina Bajraktarevic Hayward on the occasion of the Australian Refugee Week
Jasmina Bajraktarevic Hayward is the new chair of the Refugee Council of Australia. Picture: Simon Bennett Source: Public image
Marking World Refugee Day and Refugee Week in Australia, we bring an interview with the head of the Refugee Council of Australia. "I say that we from the Bosnian community open our hearts and our hands to refugees from all over the world, who have gone through what we in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to give them our understanding and help as much as we can," said Ms. Hayward.
