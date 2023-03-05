A unique message from Honorary Consul Amir Šahinović

Pocasni konzul BiH za NJW, gospodin Amir Sahinovic (2).jpg

Počasni konzul Bosne i Hercegovine za NJW, gospodin Amir Šahinović

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mr. Amir Šahinović, honorary consul of BiH for NJW contributes to the dignity of the BiH community in Australia with numerous actions and initiatives. Speaking about the unforgettable celebration of the BiH Independence Day, held last night in the cultural center in Leppington, he expresses optimism regarding the future of the first homeland, highlighting the strength of community unity in Australia, which, along with education, is its greatest asset.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS