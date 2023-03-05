A unique message from Honorary Consul Amir Šahinović
Počasni konzul Bosne i Hercegovine za NJW, gospodin Amir Šahinović
Mr. Amir Šahinović, honorary consul of BiH for NJW contributes to the dignity of the BiH community in Australia with numerous actions and initiatives. Speaking about the unforgettable celebration of the BiH Independence Day, held last night in the cultural center in Leppington, he expresses optimism regarding the future of the first homeland, highlighting the strength of community unity in Australia, which, along with education, is its greatest asset.
Share