Julian Assange to appeal UK decision on extradition to US

Assange

epa10018890 John Shipton (R), Julian Assange's father, during a press conference in response to news that the British Source: EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Julian Assange's legal team is appealing the decision of the British Home Secretary Priti Patel to approve the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States, which is wanted him on 18 counts, including espionage and hacking. Assange's wife and legal team are calling on the Australian government to intervene in his extradition case.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS