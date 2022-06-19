Julian Assange to appeal UK decision on extradition to US
epa10018890 John Shipton (R), Julian Assange's father, during a press conference in response to news that the British Source: EPA
Julian Assange's legal team is appealing the decision of the British Home Secretary Priti Patel to approve the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States, which is wanted him on 18 counts, including espionage and hacking. Assange's wife and legal team are calling on the Australian government to intervene in his extradition case.
