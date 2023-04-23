How racist is Australia?
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: The Nicky Winmar statue is seen before the round 12 AFL match between the Essendon Bombers and the Richmond Tigers at Optus Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) Credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Racism is unfortunately also present in modern Australian society. It has certainly been present in Australian sports and local communities for a long time. However, a new strategic plan has recently been published which researchers hope will help those experiencing racism get the right help and support.
