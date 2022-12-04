"Night of Harmony" concert by the Blue River Choir and guests

Published 4 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Blue River Choir is celebrating a special anniversary - 25 years of existence and tireless work with the "Night of Harmony" concert on December 10th 2022 in Sydney. Numerous guests will perform at the concert, primarily the Sevdalinka choir from Melbourne, as well as musicians and soloists from other Australian states.
Published 4 December 2022 at 6:26pm
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share