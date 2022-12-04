SBS Bosnian

A new campaign 'Dear Future Boss' in marking International Disability day

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry (SBS).jpg

Published 4 December 2022 at 5:13pm, updated an hour ago at 5:17pm
By Emma Kellaway, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
A new campaign has been launched on social media where people living with disability and their peers are penning open letters to employers to describe the future workplaces they want to see. It's hoped the 'Dear Future Boss' campaign will create more awareness in making workplaces more accessible and inclusive.

