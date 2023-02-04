Ottoman archery in Australia - a sport that combines physical skills with traditional Islamic spirituality

For Ahmed Karat, traditional Ottoman archery is not just an ordinary sport that can bring health benefits but has a very deep spiritual value, connected to Islamic morality - ahlak. Ahmed Karat is an IT specialist by profession but is truly devoted to this sport, which he wants to popularize among Bosnians and Herzegovinans of all ages in Australia. He has been leading the archery club Maaydan Archery Club Australia for 5 years, which gathers over 200 members. The government of Australia gives a lot of support to the club, considering that they nurture the discipline of this sport that will be included in the Olympic Games, which is equestrian archery.

