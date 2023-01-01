The greatest football legend has gone
27 July 2007, Duesseldorf: Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs in front of the label of his fashion brand "Magic 10". Pele has died at the age of 82. Source: DPA / Achim Scheidemann/DPA
One of the greatest sports of all time, the king of Brazilian and world football, the legendary Pele died at the age of 83 after losing his battle with a vicious disease. Brazil has declared three days of national mourning, with Pele's funeral scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023.
Share