The greatest football legend has gone

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

27 July 2007, Duesseldorf: Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs in front of the label of his fashion brand "Magic 10". Pele has died at the age of 82. Source: DPA / Achim Scheidemann/DPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

One of the greatest sports of all time, the king of Brazilian and world football, the legendary Pele died at the age of 83 after losing his battle with a vicious disease. Brazil has declared three days of national mourning, with Pele's funeral scheduled for Monday, January 2, 2023.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS