Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia
Victoria’s Australian of the Year Dr Angraj Khillan poses for portrait during a reception for state and territory recipients in the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards at Government House in Canberra, Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
More than 60 GP practices across Australia have been forced to close in the last four years, according to the largest body representing family doctors. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages.
Share