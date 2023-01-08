SBS Bosnian

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Published 8 January 2023 at 5:22pm
By Catriona Stirrat, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Available in other languages

New smart technology could soon be implemented to improve road safety across Australia. The device would work to communicate instant messages to drivers in vehicles as well as vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

