UN delegation visits Afghanistan over women's rights
A woman walks down at a path during a cold winter day in Fayzabad of Badakhshan province on January 18, 2023. - At least 70 people have died in a wave of freezing temperatures sweeping Afghanistan, officials said on Janaury 18, as extreme weather compounds a humanitarian crisis in the poverty-stricken nation. (Photo by OMER ABRAR / AFP) (Photo by OMER ABRAR/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / OMER ABRAR/AFP via Getty Images
The United Nations Deputy Secretary-general Amina Mohammed is in Kabul for talks on women's education, work, and rights. The visit was prompted by the Taliban's ban on women attending universities and its order that most female NGO workers stop work.
