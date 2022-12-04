Safety messages to counter skin burning trend on TikTok

Published 4 December 2022 at 5:53pm, updated 7 minutes ago at 5:57pm
By Omar Dehen, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
A leading cancer institute Melanoma Institute Australia and social media giant TikTok say they will remove any videos that glamourize tanning, as fears grow over their unhealthy and possibly deadly effects on young Australians.
