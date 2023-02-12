Weekly report from Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 12, 2023.Play10:00Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.15MB) Overview of the most important events in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the past week.ShareLatest podcast episodesAmela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for BosniaBriefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS