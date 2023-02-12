Weekly report from Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 12, 2023.

Bosna.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Overview of the most important events in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the past week.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Amela Isanovic, lutak Dino i djevojcica (3).jpg

Amela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for Bosnia

vijecnica sa.jpg

Briefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.

australian visa

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Sevdah Ansamble.jpg

"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS