Weekly report from Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 19, 2023.

An overview of the most significant events in BiH during the past week.

News for February 19, 2023

Bosnian Lily association from Geelong -traditional Bosnian ambassadors at the Pako festival

The association of hunters and fishermen "Bosna" from Melbourne are preparing a big picnic

Australia's superannuation

How to protect your retirement fund?