Settlemet guide: Why are Indigenous protocols important for everyone?

Recontiliation Week

Source: AAP

Observing the cultural protocols of Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is an important step towards understanding and respecting the Traditional Owners of the land we all live on. Indigenous cultural protocols are based on ethical principles that shape our relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. First Australians have an intimate knowledge of the land and can teach us so much about caring for our environment.

