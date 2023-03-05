The tragedy of illegal migrants in Italy

Italy: Calabria in Crotone searches continue at sea and on the beaches of the shipwrecked

Na plažama Steccato di Cutro i Crotone nastavlja se potraga za preživjelima izgubljenim u moru nakon prošlonedjeljnog brodoloma u kojem je do danas poginulo 67 migranta, a 81 je spašen, plaža je i dalje puna krhotina, a ostaci čamca su slomljen u noći. (Fotografija Kontrolab/Sipa USA) Credit: IPA/Sipa USA

The ever-present problem of the illegal arrival of migrants in the EU had a tragic epilogue last Sunday. In the south of Italy, 67 migrants drowned, including 16 children. Thus, the discussion on migration in Europe intensified, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called for an urgent solution to the problem.

