United Communities in Australia work to send aid to the areas affected by the earthquake
The whole week we are facing a huge tragedy due to the devastating earthquake in the south of Turkey and the north of Syria, and the final number of victims, unfortunately, is still uncertain. Aid to the affected areas is coming from all over the world. Here in Australia, in Melbourne, the Turkish and Syrian communities quickly organized themselves and, with the help of the Bosnian community, managed to fill three huge containers with blankets, tents, and sleeping bags, as the most necessary aid. The Bosnian activist with a big heart, Mrs. Sanela Maaki, talks about the upcoming aid action in the BH community.
