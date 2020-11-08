What are the healthy habits of people who don't get sick?Play12:12 Source: Getty imagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.36MB) The secret, according to those who rarely get sick, lies in the mindset and habits that contribute to your overall wellbeing.ShareLatest podcast episodesAmela Isanović - tireless creative one and love for BosniaBriefly from Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30.4.23.Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul"Sevdah Ensemble" celebrated Bajram with a live concert and song on SBS