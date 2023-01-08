'I want to make people happy' - Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side

epa10387573 Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and children attend a presenting ceremony at Mrsool Park stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 03 January 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo will be presented at Mrsool Park stadium on 03 January after he signed a contract for Al-Nassr FC untill 2025. EPA/STR Source: EPA / STR/EPA
Published 8 January 2023 at 5:11pm
By Essem Al-Ghalib, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
The sports news that marked the beginning of the New Year is the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi club Al Nassri. Ronaldo wants not only to make the fans in Riyadh happy but also to work on the development of women's football in Saudi Arabia, in order to change the image of this country.
