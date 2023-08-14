【SBS学英语】澳洲公民身份第一集：澳洲及其国民

通过澳大利亚公民资格考试是我们移民旅程中最重要的里程碑之一，而您必须用英语参加考试。请听Luke和Angeline为您讲解通过考试所需的关键词和概念。
Luke
So, you want to become an Australian citizen?
Angeline
Starting a life in a new country isn't easy. But you’ve made it!
Luke
And now, you are just one tiny step away from saying, 'I'm an Australian!'
Angeline
You need to pass the Australian citizenship test. But don't worry, we’ve got your back.
Luke
That's another way of saying, we’re here to help. I'm Luke and this is Angeline.
Angeline
I'll give you a hint of what kind of questions you may be asked in the test.
Luke
The booklet Our Common Bond has all the information you need.
Angeline
Check it out on the government website. The same one where you applied for your visa. It's available in forty languages.
Luke
But the test is going to be in English. So, I'll help you understand some words and phrases from the booklet. For example, do you know what inhabitant means?
Angeline
One of the questions in your test might be: 'Who are Australia's first inhabitants?'
Luke
Inhabitants are people that live in or occupy a particular place.
Angeline
And the first inhabitants are called indigenous people, the people who were here first.
Luke
Australia's first inhabitants are the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Angeline
That's our mob, meaning our people. We have the oldest continuous cultures and traditions in the world.
Luke
That's why you'll often hear us say that Australia...
Luke and Angeline
...always was and always will be Aboriginal land.
Angeline
Our culture is based on respect for the land, waterways and sky.
Luke
A Welcome to Country comes from an ancient ritual.
Angeline
We perform it so that everybody has a safe and protected journey on our land.
Luke
You've also probably seen people doing an Acknowledgement of Country. Acknowledgment in this context means the act of accepting the truth.
Angeline
It seems similar to Welcome to Country but there's a difference.
Luke
Anyone can deliver an Acknowledgement of Country, but only our mob can do Welcome to Country.
Angeline
Yes, so when you see people doing an Acknowledgement of Country, they recognise that we are standing on Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander land.
Luke
Both these practices are done to show respect to our people.
Angeline
Respect our home, our people and our culture so that we can all enjoy the benefits of being Australian citizens.
Luke
A benefit is something helpful, something good.
Angeline
There are four parts in the booklet.
Luke
Part one – Australia and its people has information about Australia's history, states and territories, important days, flags, and symbols.
Angeline
Here’s a question you might get: 'What do we commemorate on Anzac Day?'
Luke
Commemorate means to remember, pay respect and celebrate something.
Angeline
And do you know what Anzac stands for?
Luke
Anzac is a short word for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.
Luke
Corps is one part of the army that has a specific set of duties.
Angeline
So, the question 'What do we commemorate on Anzac Day?' means...
Luke
What do we celebrate on the day when we remember and pay respect to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps?
Angeline
Here’s another: 'What do we commemorate on the 25th of April every year?'
Luke
And the answer would be the same.
Angeline
The landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps at Gallipoli, Turkey, during World War I.
Angeline
They might also ask about Aussie flags.
Luke
There's more than one. Each state and territory has its own flag.
Angeline
Yes, that's true, but you'll likely be asked about the three main flags.
Luke
Or maybe we should use the expression from the booklet.
You'll be asked about our officially recognised flags.
Angeline
And if something is officially recognised...
Luke
...it is accepted formally and publicly.
Angeline
But be careful. It's not enough to know how many officially recognised flags we have; you could be asked what the colours or symbols represent.
Luke
Represent means stands for or serves as a symbol of. The word represent can appear in many questions.
Angeline
That's right. Here’s an example: 'What does the white colour on the Torres Strait Islander's flag symbolise or represents?'
Luke
It represents or symbolises peace. I've also seen these words appearing in the part that talks about Australia's symbols.
Angeline
What's the name of Australia's floral emblem?
Luke
Floral emblem. That means our national flower.
Angeline
Australia's floral emblem is the golden wattle.
Luke
It's native to south-eastern Australia. And if an animal or a flower is native to a place, it means it comes from that place.
Angeline
Golden wattle also appears in the background of the Commonwealth coat of arms.
Luke
The Commonwealth coat of arms is the official symbol of Australia. It identifies Commonwealth property so you will see it on official papers. Let’s learn what each symbol on it represents.
Angeline
Yes, for example, you might be asked what the shield in the centre represents.
Luke
It represents six states and a federation. A federation means a group of states that have come together into one nation and under one government, but in which the states still keep some powers and independence.
Angeline
What happened on the 1st of January 1901?
Luke
The separate colonies were united into a federation called the Commonwealth of Australia.
Angeline
Australia is governed by a set of rules called the Australian Constitution. Do you know when did the Australian Constitution come into effect?
Luke
When the federation was established, so was the national parliament, national government and the High Court. These were established through a document called the Australian Constitution in 1901.
Luke
The Australian Constitution can only be changed by what we call a referendum, that’s a special vote where all voters are asked if they agree to the change or not.
Angeline
It's time to test yourself.
Luke
Don't worry if you get some answers wrong. This is just practice!! And practice makes perfect!
Angeline
And also, because I'll ask about things from the booklet we haven’t talked about yet.
Luke
Don’t worry. They'll be fine. I'm sure they've all read it.
Angeline
Which state is the smallest of the mainland states?
- A) Tasmania
- B) Victoria
- C) Queensland
The correct answer is B. Victoria is the smallest state of the mainland states.
Tasmania is our smallest state, but it is not on the mainland of Australia but is separated from it by a narrow sea called the Bass Strait.
Luke
The Australian constitution can only be changed by a referendum.
- A) True
- B) False
The correct answer is A. Changes to the Australian Constitution must be agreed in a referendum.
Angeline
What is Australia's national gemstone?
- A) Sapphire
- B) Opal
- C) Ruby
The correct answer is B. Opal is Australia’s national gemstone. According to Aboriginal legend, when a rainbow touched the earth, it created the colours of the opal.
Luke
When do we commemorate Anzac day?
- A) January 26
- B) April 25
- C) May 24
The correct answer is B. Every year on April 25th we commemorate Anzac Day.
Luke
Part 1 is done! But you can’t stop now. There are four parts that you need to be across. Do you know what these words mean: secular, representatives, ‘rule of law’?
Join us in part two to find out.
