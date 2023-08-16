【SBS学英语】澳洲公民身份第四集：澳洲的价值观

通过澳大利亚公民资格考试是我们移民旅程中最重要的里程碑之一，而您必须用英语参加考试。请听Luke和Angeline为您讲解通过考试所需的关键词和概念。
本集将重点介绍小册子的第四章：澳洲的价值观。
欢迎查看“”系列的所有视频和播客。
Transcript
(Note: This is not a word-for-word transcript)
Luke
Angeline, this is it. Part four: Australian values.
Angeline
Wow Luke! I can't believe this is the final one already!
Luke
The Australian citizenship test has twenty questions, each with multiple choice answers. To pass, you must answer at least 15 correctly.
Angeline
But this part is particularly important. There are five questions on Australian values and you must answer all of these correctly to pass.
Luke
But hey, you already know how to answer some of those questions.
Angeline
That’s right! In our second video, we talked about our core values.
Luke
Commitment means being dedicated and loyal to something or someone. As an Australian citizen, you commit to Australian values, like freedom of expression, the 'rule of law' or a ‘fair go’.
Angeline
What is the value that ensures all Australians are equal under the law?
Luke
The 'rule of law. And, obey means that you must follow Australian law.
Angeline
Can people protest against the government or religious organisations?
Luke
Yes, as long as they do it peacefully and obey the law.
Mutual respect means listening to others and treating them with dignity even if we don’t necessarily agree with their opinions or choices.
Angeline
And violence of any kind is illegal.
Luke
That means both physical and verbal violence.
Angeline
Tolerance is similar to mutual respect. It means to accept and respect beliefs, opinions, or behaviours that are different from yours.
Luke
The opposite of tolerance is intolerance.
Angeline
Is intolerance acceptable in Australian society?
Luke
Of course not! It goes against our values. But you already know that.
Angeline
And you already know religious laws are not legal in Australia.
Is polygamy legal?
Luke
Polygamy means being married to more than one person at the same time, And no, it is not legal. It’s illegal.
Angeline
Forced marriage is also illegal.
Luke
Forced marriage is when someone is made to get married without agreeing to it completely and freely.
Luke
Consent means giving permission or agreeing to something. It is when someone says 'yes' to doing something without being forced or pressured.
Angeline
Is it against the law to have sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy or girl?
Luke
Yes, because there are very strict laws regarding the age of sexual consent.
Angeline
Is mateship a core value in our society?
Luke
Of course! We love mateship! It means a strong friendship and loyalty between people, especially during tough times.
Angeline
You could also be asked to choose an example of how people contribute to the Australian community.
Luke
Volunteering means giving your time and doing something without expecting to be paid for it.
Angeline
That’s a great example of how we can contribute to our community.
Luke
Is that it?
Angeline
I have one more. Should people in Australia make an effort to learn English?
Luke
If you are not used to speaking English every day, answering this question could be tricky.
Angeline
But the correct answer is yes. Knowing English is important because it’s our national language, and it helps people get an education, or a job, and to become a full part of our community.
Luke
Now, let’s practise and see how well you do!
Which of these statements best demonstrates Australian values about freedom of expression?
- A) Everyone can peacefully express their opinions within the law
- B) People with different views from me need to keep quiet)
- C)Only approved topics can be discussed.
The correct answer is A. In Australia, everyone can peacefully express their opinions within the law.
Angeline
In Australia, women cannot work towards their goals and interests in industries that are traditionally dominated by men.
- A) True
- B) False
The correct answer is B because women are equal to men and can work towards their goals and interests in traditionally male-dominated industries.
Luke
Which of the following is an example of contributing to the Australian community?
- A) Volunteering or fundraising for a charity is a great opportunity to strengthen our community
- B) I should not make any effort to get to know other people
- C) People in Australia should not contribute to the community because Australia is a free country
The correct answer is A. Volunteering or fundraising for a charity is a great example of contributing to the Australian community.
Angeline
What is Australia’s system of government called?
- A) Constitutional democracy
- B) Democracy
- C) Parliamentary democracy
The correct answer is C. Australia’s system of government is a parliamentary democracy.
Luke
Passing a test can be a nerve-wracking experience. But you’ve got this!
Angeline
You’ve put in the hard work, just trust in yourself. We wish you all the best!
Luke
Good luck, mate!
for previews, updates and to provide feedback.
欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。