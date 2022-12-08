澳美两国宣布了加强军事合作的计划

国防部长理查德·马勒斯( Richard Marles)和外交部长黄英贤( Penny Wong)已前往华盛顿参加会议。
这是阿尔巴尼斯政府上台以来，他们第一次在澳大利亚和美国部长级会议上（AUSMIN）会见其美国的同级部长。
epa10353009 (L-R) Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin participate in a news conference following the 32nd annual Australia - US Ministerial (AUSMIN) consultations, at the Department of State in Washington, DC, USA, 06 December 2022. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Source: EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA