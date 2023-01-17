第聂伯罗导弹袭击死亡人数上升至40人 各国承诺对乌克兰增加援助

俄罗斯对第聂伯罗一栋住宅楼的袭击造成的死亡人数已达到40人，同时，还有数十人失踪。 此前，全球领导人抵达瑞士参加达沃斯世界经济论坛。一些国家承诺，对乌克兰这个保守战争蹂躏的国家提供更多援助。 （点击上方收听音频）

俄罗斯对乌克兰城市第聂伯罗（Dnipro）的导弹袭击造成的死亡人数已经上升至40人，另外还有数十人失踪。

在俄罗斯向远离前线的乌克兰城市发起的持续三个月的导弹袭击中，这是造成最多平民死亡的一次袭击。

第聂伯罗第16医院的外科医生鲁斯兰（Ruslan）说，他的外科病房正在治疗一名19岁的女性，她因导弹击中居民楼时产生的爆炸波而受重伤。

“一个女孩情况严重，她19岁，现在在急诊室。她的伤势需要进行紧急手术。我们已经对她进行了紧急手术和腹部的诊断性手术。她现在在重症病房接受监护。”

乌克兰政府表示，造成大规模平民死亡的“恐怖主义”行为表明，为什么在俄罗斯入侵11月后，乌克兰仍需要更多的武器。

俄罗斯方面否认故意以平民为目标。

乌克兰当局承认，在周六袭击的废墟中找到幸存者的希望不大。但总统泽连斯基（Volodymyr Zelenskyy）说，救援将继续进行，"只要有哪怕最微小的机会来拯救生命"。

“截至目前，恐怖分子的导弹袭击让第聂伯罗公寓楼里的30多人命运可能仍然未知。数十人从废墟中被救出，包括六名儿童。我们正在为每一个人而战。只要有哪怕是最微小的救人机会，救援行动就会持续下去。目前，死者名单上有30人，包括一个孩子--一个女孩，她当时15岁。有报道称，有两个孩子失去了父母。我对所有失去亲人的人表示哀悼。”

救援人员表示，他们可以听到废墟下人们的呼喊和尖叫声。

在俄罗斯控制的顿涅茨克，一个购物街区遭到炮击后，至少有三人受伤。急救人员担心那里的废墟之下可能还有人被掩埋。

救援人员不得不拆除建筑物的剩余部分，然后才能安全地搜寻幸存者和报告的失踪者。

与此同时，泽连斯基总统会见了欧洲安全与合作组织（Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe，OSCE）主席、北马其顿外交部长布亚尔·奥斯曼尼（Bujar Osmani）。

就强行将乌克兰儿童驱逐到俄罗斯的问题，泽连斯基要求欧洲安全与合作组织采取更大的行动。

“今天，欧洲安全与合作组织的特派团——你们的支持比以往任何时候都更加重要。但最重要的是，在我看来，我们需要欧安组织在强制驱逐儿童、妇女、乌克兰公民的问题上取得突破性行动。所有的这些都是从全面入侵、从2月24日开始的。”

荷兰外交部长沃普克·霍克斯特拉（Wopke Hoekstra）说，必须让儿童回家。

“当然，每天都有犯罪行为发生。但真正让人无法释怀的是，成千上万的乌克兰儿童被驱逐到俄罗斯。这些儿童与家人分离，被迫在远离家乡的外国长大，而且常常被洗脑。而俄罗斯这种蓄意的政策正在拆散家庭，使儿童受到创伤。它是残酷的，是不人道的。让我清楚地表明，被俄罗斯劫持的儿童必须尽快返回他们自己的国家。他们是乌克兰人，他们将继续是乌克兰人。俄罗斯必须立即停止这种犯罪行为。”

与此同时，白俄罗斯和俄罗斯已经开始进行联合军事演习。

白俄罗斯流亡的反对派领导人斯维亚特拉娜·齐哈努斯卡娅（Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya）说，她不认为俄罗斯会从白俄罗斯对乌克兰发动地面进攻，但可能会从其盟友的领土上发动更多导弹打击。 

“我怀疑可能的攻击会发生在陆地上，但可能随时从白俄罗斯境内发射导弹……普京也知道白俄罗斯人民反对卢卡申科，白俄罗斯军队的这种参与可能会引发不可预知的后果。”

齐哈努斯卡娅在达沃斯世界经济论坛年度会议期间发表了讲话。

达沃斯乌克兰之家（Ukraine House Davos）以一个展览欢迎与会代表。该展览旨在提高俄罗斯对乌克兰造成的破坏和暴力的认识，并增进对乌克兰的团结和支持。

美国宇航员斯科特·凯利（Scott Kelly）参加了小组讨论——这是活动的一部分，并对该展览表示赞赏。

“这个乌克兰之家的重点不仅是筹款，而且还强调了俄罗斯对乌克兰人民犯下的战争罪行。我认为重要的是，它在这次世界经济论坛上提高了人们的认识，即这是一个影响到地球上每个人的问题，我们需要绝对保持对它的关注，直到乌克兰取得胜利。”

此前，英国国防部长本·华莱士（Ben Wallace）宣布，向乌克兰提供额外的军事支持。

“12月，我告诉议会，我正在制定备选方案，以改进和坚定的方式应对俄罗斯的持续侵略。今天，我可以宣布迄今为止最重要的一揽子作战力量，以促进乌克兰的成功。这包括一个由挑战者2型坦克组成的中队，以及装甲救援和维修车辆。我们将向乌克兰捐赠AS90自走砲——这包括一批高度戒备的8门火炮和另外两个处于不同戒备状态的炮组。”

华莱士坚持认为，国际社会 “比以往任何时候都更有决心”，普京“非法和无端的入侵 ”将会失败。

