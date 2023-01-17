第聂伯罗导弹袭击死亡人数上升至40人 各国承诺对乌克兰增加援助

**VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE** This video footage and images show the horrifying aftermath of a Russian missile attack that destroyed a section of an apartment building in Dnipro and killed at least 36 people, including two children, on Saturday (14January2022). Clean-up and rescue operations continued on Sunday and Monday, as war crimes investigators attended the scene. According to officials, as of 11 am on Monday, 39 people had been rescued (including 6 children), 36 people died (including 2 children), and 75 people were injured (including 14 children) in the attack. In an address on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Zelensky said of the attack: “Since the attack, Ukraine has heard words of condolences and support from many leaders, public figures, journalists and ordinary people from around the world. I thank everyone who did not remain indifferent! It is very important that normal people unite in response to terror. “Today I have been receiving reports from Dnipro all day. The debris is being cleared there. All necessary services are involved. Thanks to everyone who is carrying out the rescue operation! I thank the State Emergency Service, the police and the National Guard. I want to thank the utility services, our doctors, all volunteers, ordinary citizens of Dnipro who are helping!” Where: Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine When: 15 Jan 2023 Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Cover Images **EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.** Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukrai/Cover Images