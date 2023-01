【国际新闻】尼泊尔发生30余年来最惨烈坠机事故 已确认数十人死亡

epa10406959 Rescue teams working near the wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, 15 January 2023. A Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft carrying 72 people on board, 68 passengers and 4 crew members, crashed into a gorge while trying to land at the Pokhara International Airport. According to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), at least 68 people were confirmed dead. EPA/KRISHNA MANI BARAL Source: EPA / KRISHNA MANI BARAL/EPA