夏威夷拉海纳野火令昔日旅游胜地如今满目疮痍

Hawaii Fires

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Source: AP / Rick Bowmer/AP

下载SBS Audio应用程序

其他收听方式

拉海纳（Lahaina）曾经是夏威夷一个繁华的旅游胜地，现在因为一场毁灭性野火而变得疮痍满目。 这场野火夺走了许多人的生命，也给当地的景观留下了累累伤痕。

夏威夷州州长乔什·格林 (Josh Green) 表示，拉海纳有超过2200座建筑物被毁，9平方公里的土地被烧焦，社区陷入悲痛，同时人们面临道路封闭、通讯困难和住房短缺的问题。

截止到目前为止，据报道，死亡人数上升到96人。

点击收听详细报道

欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。


请在 
Facebook 
和 
Twitter 
关注SBS中文，了解更多澳洲新闻。

READ MORE

新州政府推出“生活成本中心” 居民可在线查询省钱和折扣信息

澳人乌麦尔的母亲有囤积行为 这让他选择去过截然不同的生活


分享

Latest podcast episodes

yes no.JPG

【SBS新闻快报】原住民之声入宪公投支持和反对双方声音不断

Indians in Australia, Sydney, Melbourne

【生活相对论】当老司机遇到路怒症：在澳洲开车到底难不难？

SBS Mandarin morning news

SBS早新闻（8月14日）

Australia is facing an extreme weather day again this summer

澳洲科学院院士：厄尔尼诺回归澳洲今夏易再现“火烧连营”，农业恐大概减产30%