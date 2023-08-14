夏威夷拉海纳野火令昔日旅游胜地如今满目疮痍

夏威夷州州长乔什·格林 (Josh Green) 表示，拉海纳有超过2200座建筑物被毁，9平方公里的土地被烧焦，社区陷入悲痛，同时人们面临道路封闭、通讯困难和住房短缺的问题。
截止到目前为止，据报道，死亡人数上升到96人。
点击收听详细报道
欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island where a wildfire demolished a historic town and killed dozens. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Source: AP / Rick Bowmer/AP