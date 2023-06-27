瓦格纳雇佣军收到最后通牒

瓦格纳负责人普里戈津说，到目前为止，只有不到2%的瓦格纳战士报名加入俄罗斯军队。他声称，起义是对俄罗斯国防部的抗议，他不打算让俄罗斯流血。
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File) Source: AP / AP