瓦格纳雇佣军收到最后通牒

FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File) Source: AP / AP

普京发出通牒，要求所有瓦格纳战士必须做出选择，要么加入俄罗斯军队，要么回老家，要么到白俄罗斯去。

瓦格纳负责人普里戈津说，到目前为止，只有不到2%的瓦格纳战士报名加入俄罗斯军队。他声称，起义是对俄罗斯国防部的抗议，他不打算让俄罗斯流血。

