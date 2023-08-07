维州边远地区发生食用野生蘑菇中毒身亡事件

AUSTRALIA-PLANT-MUSHROOM

Tom May, a principal research scientist mycology at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne inspects a Death Cap mushroom as the Victorian Government issues a health alert on March 31, 2021 for poisonous mushrooms after favourable weather conditions have seen an outbreak of the mushroom which is extremely toxic and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

下载SBS Audio应用程序

其他收听方式

在维州边远地区，有三人疑似食用蘑菇中毒身亡，凶杀案侦探搜查了维州边远地区的一处房屋。

目前初步怀疑该中毒身亡事件是由于食用野生蘑菇造成的。

维州警方表示，凶杀组已在Leongatha执行了搜查令，并采访了一名48岁的女子，该女子已被释放，等待进一步调查。

警方对死亡事件的调查仍在继续。

点击收听详细报道

欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。


请在
Facebook
Twitter
关注SBS中文，了解更多澳洲新闻。

READ MORE

2023年伽马节现场：SBS普通话记者分享一线采访所见所思

实验室人工培育的珊瑚能否成为大堡礁所需的“救星”？

分享

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Mandarin journalist Yuye Lu.png

2023年伽马节现场：SBS普通话记者分享一线采访所见所思

Prescription charges

【SBS新闻快报】九月起持续性疾病者将可以单次处方费用获得两倍药物

CANBERRA RECONCILIATION WEEK STOCK

政府网站中文翻译不一致引发讨论：翻译原住民信息 应该注意什么?

Yuye with Sally.png

2023年伽马节现场：华人Sally谈首度参与伽马见闻 “有必要走进原住民的生活看一看”