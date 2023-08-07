维州边远地区发生食用野生蘑菇中毒身亡事件

目前初步怀疑该中毒身亡事件是由于食用野生蘑菇造成的。
维州警方表示，凶杀组已在Leongatha执行了搜查令，并采访了一名48岁的女子，该女子已被释放，等待进一步调查。
警方对死亡事件的调查仍在继续。
点击收听详细报道
欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。
Tom May, a principal research scientist mycology at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne inspects a Death Cap mushroom as the Victorian Government issues a health alert on March 31, 2021 for poisonous mushrooms after favourable weather conditions have seen an outbreak of the mushroom which is extremely toxic and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images