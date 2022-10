中國駐曼城總領事：扯下示威者的頭髮「是我的責任」

In this Handout provided by Matthew Leung, Hong Kong protester Bob Chan scuffles with people who are trying to drag him into the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. Bob Chan said he and others were holding a peaceful antigovernment protest outside the consulate on Sunday when masked men came out, tore down the protesters’ banners and dragged him inside the buildings gates. Source: AAP / Matthew Leung/The Chaser News/AP