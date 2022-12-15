Lagani hrvatski

„Lagani hrvatski“ – epizoda 100: Među Australcima sve manje vještih plivača

Swimming lesson

Swimming lesson Source: Getty / Getty Images/Attila Csaszar

Published 15 December 2022 at 5:41pm
By SBS Croatian, Croatian Studies Centre - Macquarie University
Presented by Jasna Novak Milić
Source: SBS

This is „Easy Croatian“– a weekly podcast brought to you by SBS Croatian and the Croatian Studies Centre at Macquarie University. “Easy Croatian” is intended for those learning or wanting to brush up on their Croatian. News is written in simpler and shorter sentences and read at a slower pace. Before we move on to the feature, you will hear some of the more complex vocabulary and expressions, followed by their English translations. The transcript, as well as a short quiz, can be found below.

