Najveći sportski uspjesi iz 2022.

Croatia.jpg

Players of Croatia celebrates the victory and the conquest of 3rd place of QATAR 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP ,during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Published 2 January 2023 at 1:08pm
By Željko Kovačević
Presented by Marijana Buljan
Prema podacima Hrvatskog olimpijskog odbora, hrvatske sportašice i sportaši osvojili su ukupno od mlađih do seniorskih kategorija 267 medalja, od čega je 91 zlatna, 73 su srebrne i 103 brončane.

