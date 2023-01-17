Now even non-English speakers in Australia can dial a number to get mental health help

Highlights NSW government launches Transcultural Mental Health Line to provide mental health advice to CALD communities.

Residents of NSW can get help in nearly 30 languages five days a week over the phone.

This service needs to be expanded to other states too, says mental health expert.

While seeking professional help for mental health issues may seem normal for people born and brought up in Australia, it may not even be known as an option for those from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds.





This lack of awareness is particularly common amongst migrants who come from countries where such services may not be readily available.





To address this gap in public health, the government of New South Wales has launched Australia’s first multicultural mental health phone line.



Seeking help for mental health may not even be known as an option for some who belong to CALD communities. Credit: Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels “This new phone line will support people to get the help they need, with a specialist team of healthcare professionals ready to provide care and connect people with the appropriate services,” New South Wales Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor stated in a media release.





Known as the Transcultural Mental Health Line, this service offers advice in up to 30 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Korean, Vietnamese and Ukrainian.





Staffed by registered bilingual mental health professionals, this service is available from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 4.30 pm. Those in need of this service can dial 1800 648 911.





New South Wales Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure highlighted the need for this service.



Finding the right words to express how we are feeling can be hard, let alone for people that might struggle with English.

“This new service makes mental health support more accessible, and will give people the peace of mind to speak freely in a language they are more comfortable with,” Mr Coure said.





‘Abnormal’ varies





Donn Tantengco, a registered psychologist says while Australia adopts a Westernised biomedical and psychiatric approach to mental issues, standards and attitudes vary from culture to culture.





“In my experience, what could be considered the major factors for persons of CALD backgrounds in seeking help for mental health, would be their home culture’s ideas, attitudes and beliefs,” he told SBS.



Other cultures would have their own frameworks for observing, assessing and treating what is considered to be ‘abnormal’.

“Broadly speaking, ‘abnormal’ could be considered as observed phenomema that are atypical, maladaptive or disturbing based on the cultural norms. Therefore, what is ‘abnormal’ will vary from culture to culture,” he elaborated.





Shared experiences and language





Mr Tantengco, a Filipino-Australian, acknowledges that his cultural and linguistic roots are advantageous when dealing with clients from the same background.



My background helps in terms of establishing initial rapport and trust.

“It may seem common sense, but it does ring true that it is easier to develop rapport with someone who has more similarities and shared experiences with you compared to someone who doesn't.



Shared culture and language can help establish trust and rapport between therapist and patient. Credit: mixetto/Getty Images



“This is helped through potentially shared language, lived experiences, and agreed or mutual understanding of our roles in the therapeutic relationship relevant to cultural norms (e.g., age difference or seniority, gaps in information or knowledge, etc),” he added.





Help needed across states





Services like Transcultural Mental Health Line, according to Mr Tantengco, will help de-stigmatise mental health and enrich the current approach of CALD communities towards assessment and treatment.



Knowing that there is such a service is a potential protective factor for those struggling with mental health issues.

“I hope that at a clinical and cultural level, there can be cross-pollination between Western and non-Western approaches to assessing and treating those affected by mental health issues in the ever-diversifying Australian community,” he explained.





A resident of ACT, Mr Tantengco said that expanding the service to other states will be beneficial.





“Expansion of multicultural mental health support to other states would help persons of CALD backgrounds feel more reassured that they can access the help wherever they may be.



