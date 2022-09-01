Eehi Pa: Sydney girls ‘marry’ Hindu god to avoid ever becoming widows
Eehi Pa celebration in Sydney by the Nepali community.
Over the recent long weekend, 17 girls aged between five and nine years of age from the Nepali Newari community ‘married’ a Hindu god in a group ceremony held in Sydney’s west.
The ceremony, which sees the girls ‘marry’ the Hindu god Narayan, continues a Newari tradition designed to protect women in their age.
In older times, being rendered a widow by a husband’s death may have had serious consequences for a woman, but being ‘married’ to a god helps avoid that stigma.
This was the first of three marriages that they will go through. Their second marriage will be with the Sun and the third wedding will be with a living person, if they so choose.
Known as Eehi pa, this centuries old ritual is common among Newars, an ethnic group within the Nepali community.
Newars are predominantly from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, who also celebrate the ‘living goddess’ known as Kumari, pre-pubescent girls seen as living embodiment of the Hindu goddess Taleju.
This ‘godly marriage’ of Eehi pa is also carried out before a girl has her first period.
Dressed in traditional wedding attire, these young brides were also sporting golden jewellery around their neck and hands, a glimpse of the typical Hindu bride.
Some even wore golden tiaras. The only person missing was the groom himself, who, being a god, was invisible.
In Nepal such a ceremony can take up to two days, says Padam Shakya, who has been in Australia for over three decades and is engaged in various activities within Australian Nepali community.
“But here we have to be more practical,” says Shakya, who is also the founding member of Guthi Australia, the group behind the group event in Sydney.
Speaking to SBS Nepali, he said such events provide a common platform for people living in Australia to practice their cultural and religious traditions.
“Doing on your own can be costly and sometimes daunting, as there are many religious scripts you have to follow,” he added.
This is the second time Guthi Australia has organised Eehi Pa in Sydney.
Last year, there were fewer than 10 brides, and this year it has risen to 17.
“For next year, we already have interest from 30 different families,” said Shyam Sainju, a member of the organisation.
Also known as Bel-bibah, this tradition has continued for hundreds of years, and played a significant role in ensuring women’s rights in older times.
“Once these girls participate in Eehi pa, where they marry a god, they can never be a widow,” says Karun Bajracharya, who was officiating the ‘marriage’.
“And this was very important in the olden days, as women were forced to kill themselves if their husband had died,” he added.
Even if they lose their husband, they are always married to Narayan as a result of Eehi pa. And they would never be forced to sacrifice their lives after their ‘mortal’ husband died.
Nepal historically lost lot of women because of the practice of sati, where wives were expected to immolate themselves, either by force or voluntarily, on her husband’s funeral pyre. The country abolished this practice in 1920.
Another valuable contribution of Eehi pa, according to the event organisers, is that families were not pressured to marry their under-age daughters, as they once might have been expected to do.
The tradition of Eehi pa in fact traditionally helped families to buy time until daughters were of a mature age to marry.
Although not a ‘real wedding’, families of the some brides told SBS Nepali that they did go through the emotional feeling while surrendering their precious ones to Narayan.
“I have mixed feelings today. Although I am glad that my daughter took part in this ceremony, this event also made me realise that one day our daughter will leave us to start her own family,” said Sanjog Rajbhandari.
His wife Sugeeta Shrestha told us that while preparing for Eehi Pa, she felt as though her daughter was getting married for real.
Other families also mentioned the same thing as, unsurprisingly, rituals around Eehi Pa is similar to a normal wedding. Kanyadaan, which involves a father surrendering his daughter to the future husband, is considered as a key moment in Hindu marriage. And this is included in Eehi Pa too.
“Geez, it feels like a real wedding, as if I am giving my daughter away,” said one father, who was carrying his daughter in his arms.