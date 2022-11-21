200 LGAs declared as disaster areas, impact of floods to be felt for 'months'

Severe weather persists in NSW as the effects of the flood are predicted to continue for months, more rain and hail are on the way for Victoria, and SA is plagued by weekend storms and continuous power outages.





A severe weather warning has been issued for people in Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and parts of Central Tablelands, Riverina, Hunter and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.



Advertisement

On Sunday, 200 local government areas (LGAs) were declared disaster-stricken. Around 75 of those LGAs are located in NSW.





The NSW and Victoria State Emergency Service (SES) are currently focused on the towns of Forbes, Condobolin, Euabalong, Walgett, Bourke, Hay, Albury, Echuca, Mildura, Wentworth, Deniliquin, Wee Waa, Moulamein, and Eugowra.





In Eugowra, a second body was found on Saturday.





Although NSW police have yet to formally identify the body, they believe it to be 85-year-old Les Vugec who has been missing since the morning of November 14.





On Saturday, the Namoi River at Wee Waa peaked at 7.15 metres. While water levels are dropping, the town continues to experience major flooding.





Residents of Deniliquin are urged to evacuate the town by Wednesday due to worsening floods.



Major flooding continues at Angledool, Hays, Balranald, Cottons Weir, Jemalong Mulgawarrina, and Gongolgon, while water levels could remain high at Mudall until today.





People in Condobolin are being warned to brace themselves for more severe weather and worse flooding.





As NSW authorities predict that the effects of wild weather and flooding could be felt for months, Murray Watt, the federal emergency management minister, assured communities on Sunday of the government's response.





“Your federal government is standing with you both in the response immediately after these floods and in the recovery,” he shares.





Watt also admitted to the significant effect of the devastation on the agricultural industry and national economy.





Meanwhile, in Victoria, a severe weather warning has been issued for Central, East Gippsland, South West, Northern Country, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland, Wimmera, and parts of Mallee Forecast Districts.



In SA, thousands remain without power after storms and strong gusts of wind visited the state again over the weekend.





Power is expected to be restored in some areas today, but others may have to wait until tomorrow.





More severe weather is expected across southeastern parts of the state today.







Keep up to date with the latest forecast from the





Follow the latest changes by checking the





If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call Triple Zero (000). Call the NSW SES on 132 500, Victoria Emergency Services on 1800 226 226, or SA SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from storms, wind, hail or a fallen tree and if a tree branch is threatening your property or a person's safety.





To access this information in other languages, call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.



