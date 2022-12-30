Australia to "monitor" the situation as countries impose additional COVID measures on travellers from China

Highlights New COVID cases continue to drop in NSW and VIC

Australia to monitor travellers from China but no measures at this point in time

Authorities encourage COVID-safe plan for NYE

New South Wales recorded another drop in new COVID cases this week, with 27,665 reported, down from 38,610 last week.





Death from COVID in the state also dropped significantly, with 32 reported, compared with 78 in the previous week.





Similarly, Victoria saw a drop in both new COVID cases and death from COVID this week.





16,568 new cases were reported compared with 24,238 the previous week, and 69 death compared with 100 last week.



China will end its quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from 8 January and will resume issuing passports to travellers abroad despite a surge in COVID cases within the country.





The US has imposed mandatory COVID testing for travellers from China starting 5 January, measures which are already in place in Japan, India, Italy and Taiwan.



The Australian government is "monitoring" the situation and "will respond in accordance to health advice", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Seven's Sunrise on Thursday.





"At this point in time, there has been no change to the travel advice between China and Australia."





Chief medical officer Paul Kelly backed this decision on Thursday, explaining that the variants causing a spike in China have already circulated in Australia.





However, the shadow immigration minister, Dan Tehan told Radio National on Friday that the government needs to be transparent in their decisions, calling for the medical advice to be released.





"One of the things the previous government did was make sure that it was the health advice that came first; the safety of Australians came first."



As we head into New Year's Eve celebration, authorities are encouraging people to do so with a COVID-safe plan.





Get tested if you have symptoms, gather outside or in well-ventilated areas, wear a mask or have one handy in case you cannot physical distance.





Be up-to-date with your vaccinations and check if you are eligible for COVID medicines.





If you cannot get in touch with your GP over the new year, you can contact the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080.





They are open 24 hours, 7 days and can check if you are eligible for antivirals.



The following crisis and information services are available during the holidays:



Find a Long COVID clinic



Find a COVID-19 testing clinic



Register your RAT results here, if you're positive



Before you head overseas, check the latest travel requirements and advisories





Here is some help understanding COVID-19 jargon in your language

